The Miami Heat (2-2) will take on the Dallas Mavericks (1-3) on Friday night in Dallas.

Here is when and how you can watch the Heat take on the Mavericks online and on TV:

Date and game time: Friday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. EST

TV channels: Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA TV

Live stream: Watch Heat vs. Mavericks here

Odds: Heat -1.0 | O/U: 223.5

The Heat are coming off a 119-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks their last time out.

Miami will likely be with star Jimmy Butler on Friday, as head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Butler will warm up with the intent to play tonight.

#MIAvsDAL INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Jimmy Butler (ankle) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight's game vs the Mavs. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 1, 2021

Butler had missed Miami’s last two games against Milwaukee.

The Mavericks are coming off a tough loss to the Charlotte Hornets in their last game. Star Luka Doncic is leading the Mavs in all the major categories. He’s averaging 23.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The Heat will try to get back over .500 for the first time this season.