The Miami Heat provided a significant injury report update on the team on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Heat received a huge boost by getting back All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Butler, 31, missed the previous 10 Heat games due to health and safety protocols in conjunction to the coronavirus. The Heat fell out of rhythm without Butler in the mix.

The veteran collected 30 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in his return to the floor versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The Heat narrowly beat the Kings by a score of a 105-104.

Heat icon Dwyane Wade was thrilled to see Butler back on the court.

However, the Heat may be without rising star Tyler Herro for some time. The sophomore was exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Heat hold a 7-12 record and are the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference. They take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.