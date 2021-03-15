The Miami Heat recently upgraded the statuses of Bam Adebayo and Avery Bradley for the team’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Adebayo, 23, has started in 33 games for the Heat this season.

However, he’s missed the last few games due to a knee injury. The big man is collecting a career-high 19.2 points and 5.4 assists on top of 9.5 rebounds per game this season.

As for Bradley, he’s been out of action because of a calf injury. The guard has only played in 10 games for the Heat this season.

Nonetheless, numerous contenders are interested in trading for Bradley. He’s averaging 8.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest this season.

The Heat hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.