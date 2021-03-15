- Miami Heat upgrade statuses of Bam Adebayo and Avery Bradley for Tuesday’s game vs. Cavs
Miami Heat upgrade statuses of Bam Adebayo and Avery Bradley for Tuesday’s game vs. Cavs
- Updated: March 15, 2021
The Miami Heat recently upgraded the statuses of Bam Adebayo and Avery Bradley for the team’s contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
Bam Adebayo (knee) upgraded to probable for Tuesday vs. Cavs. Avery Bradley (calf) upgraded to questionable.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 15, 2021
Adebayo, 23, has started in 33 games for the Heat this season.
However, he’s missed the last few games due to a knee injury. The big man is collecting a career-high 19.2 points and 5.4 assists on top of 9.5 rebounds per game this season.
As for Bradley, he’s been out of action because of a calf injury. The guard has only played in 10 games for the Heat this season.
Nonetheless, numerous contenders are interested in trading for Bradley. He’s averaging 8.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest this season.
The Heat hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
