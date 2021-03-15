- Report: Several contenders expressing interest in Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley
Report: Several contenders expressing interest in Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley
- Updated: March 15, 2021
Miami Heat guard Avery Bradley has barely played this season.
Yet, numerous contenders have expressed interest in the veteran.
“Several contenders are expressing interest in Heat guard Avery Bradley, sources said. Bradley, who signed a two-year, $11.6 million deal with the Heat last offseason, is nearing a return from a right calf strain and could emerge as a strong two-way wing trade candidate for teams,” wrote Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Bradley, 30, has been out of action the past few weeks due to a strained right calf.
The journeyman has only appeared in 10 games for the Heat this season. He’s putting up 8.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this season.
Although the Heat were struggling earlier in the season, they have picked up the pace in recent weeks. The team has won nine of its last 10 games.
Still, the Heat are looking for ways to improve their roster. The team has reportedly used Bradley as trade bait in trade discussions.
The Heat are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They hold a 21-18 record.
