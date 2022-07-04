- Video: Recently departed Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker seen partying with James Harden, Joel Embiid and Meek Mill
- Updated: July 4, 2022
The Miami Heat have already lost a key contributor from last season in free agency, as veteran forward P.J. Tucker recently reached an agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Tucker was a major factor for the Heat last season, and they’ll have to find a way to replace his toughness and determination on the defensive end as well as his 3-point shooting on the offensive end.
Tucker isn’t worried about any of that, however. He’s already celebrating with his new teammates. He was recently seen partying with new teammates Joel Embiid and James Harden as well as star rapper Meek Mill.
James Harden, Embiid, and PJ Tucker with Meek Mill 🍾 (via tpizzzle/IG) pic.twitter.com/DHzdt6FOsv
— Overtime (@overtime) July 4, 2022
While this would perhaps be a concerning sight for Sixers fans during the season, it is a good sign that the three players are building strong camaraderie this summer. If the players can form strong connections on and off the basketball court, the 76ers may be in for a solid 2022-23 season.
As Heat fans know well, the Sixers lost to the Heat in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. However, Embiid had to deal with injury issues during the series. If he had been at full strength, the series could have gone the other way.
Heat fans are surely sad about losing Tucker. He became a fan favorite quickly and seemed to perfectly exemplify what it means to be a part of the Heat’s culture. He’ll certainly be missed in the coming campaign.
Luckily, there are some pretty exciting rumors in South Florida at the moment to help ease the pain.
