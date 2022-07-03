The Miami Heat have a chance to land a generational superstar this offseason after Kevin Durant reportedly included the team on his list of preferred trade destinations.

But there is apparently a “significant obstacle” in that Durant reportedly desires to play for a Miami team that has Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry on the roster. It seems like the Heat will need to let go of at least one of them if they want to come out on top in the Durant sweepstakes.

An anonymous Eastern Conference executive recently said that Miami could be in the “best position” to acquire the disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star if it puts Lowry on the table.

“I think Lowry is the one to go if Miami moves forward on it,” the executive told Heavy.com. “The Heat can’t match salary with the Nets for Durant so they will have to send one of those three guys back. Lowry is the most expendable. If Lowry is in the deal, Miami could be in the best position to make a K.D. trade happen. You’re not going to give up Bam and the Nets do not want Butler with his age (32) and his contract (Butler is just entering a four-year, $140 million extension with the Heat.) So you can do Lowry and the guys they were going to give for James Harden, [Duncan] Robinson and Tyler Herro, and I am not sure the Nets are going to get a better deal than that.”

If the Heat can land Durant without having to let go of either of Butler and Adebayo, then the team would certainly be one of the favorites to claim the NBA championship in the 2022-23 campaign.

Of course, letting go of a point guard of Lowry’s caliber would hurt. After all, the six-time All-Star was a key player for the Heat last season. However, at 36 years old, Lowry is already past his prime and has seen his production dip in recent years.

On the other hand, Durant is three years younger and still averaging otherworldly numbers. In the 2021-22 season, the two-time champion averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.

Only time will tell if Durant finds his way to Miami to help the Heat contend for a title in the coming years.