Video: Nikola Jokic seen partying in Miami with brothers after win vs. Heat - Heat Nation

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets met on Monday in a game that many folks were looking forward to.

After Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic decked Heat veteran Markieff Morris with a cheap shot in a game earlier this month, some fans thought there were going to be some fireworks the next time the two teams met.

With Jokic’s brothers, who are often regarded as intimating individuals, in attendance for Monday’s game between the two squads, it seemed like anything was on the table. But no drama occurred, and the Nuggets walked away with a 120-111 win in the end.

After the game, Jokic and his brothers were seen partying in Miami.

Nikola Jokic enjoys the Miami clubs scene pic.twitter.com/iIcXZw8j7Y — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) November 30, 2021

Jokic put together a nice performance in Denver’s victory over Miami on Monday. He went for 24 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 9-for-14 from the field.

The big man is working on another monster season. Over 15 games, he’s averaging 26.2 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He’s shooting 59.5 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from beyond the arc, both of which are outstanding marks.

Jokic already has an MVP award under his belt, but he’s looking for his first NBA title. The Heat would like to prevent him from winning one, as Miami has title hopes of its own.

After Monday’s loss, the Heat are now 13-8 on the season. That’s still one of the better records in the Eastern Conference. The squad will be back in action on Wednesday for a matchup at home with an extremely pesky Cleveland Cavaliers team.