Report: Nikola Jokic’s brothers still planning to attend Miami Heat-Denver Nuggets rematch tonight
- Updated: November 29, 2021
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will face off for the first time since the scuffle between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris earlier this season.
The incident, which resulted in both players being ejected from the game, was sparked by a hard foul by Morris, but Jokic came back with a blindside blow, injuring the Heat forward.
Jokic, the reigning league MVP, is questionable for tonight’s game at FTX Arena. The Nuggets center has been dominant this season when he’s on the court, as he is averaging 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc.
According to DNVR’s Harrison Wind, Jokic’s brothers still plan on attending tonight’s game after they made comments about Morris following the initial incident.
Morris has not played for the Heat since Jokic shoved him from behind which caused what the team has been calling whiplash.
Nikola Jokic was suspended one game for his actions in the previous game against the Heat.
The Heat are still one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference even without Morris, but it has left the Miami bench with less options over the past 10 games.
At 13-7 on the year, the Heat have the same record as the Washington Wizards and are just a game behind the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference standings.
Miami and Denver are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena in Miami.
