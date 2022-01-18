Video: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony get lit with Dwyane Wade for his 40th birthday

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade celebrated his 40th birthday on Monday.

He was on the receiving end of many birthday wishes, including one from LeBron James. James, along with fellow Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony, appeared to be celebrating with Wade for his birthday.

Wade and James, of course, were teammates for several years on the Heat. They accomplished a lot together and brought two NBA titles to the city of Miami.

These days, James is looking to add another ring to his collection with the Lakers. So far, L.A. is having a rough 2021-22 season, but there’s still time for the Lakers to turn things around.

While Wade surely wishes James nothing but success under most circumstances, that probably wasn’t the case on Monday. That’s because Wade is a part owner of the Utah Jazz, and James’ Lakers clashed with the Jazz on Monday.

In that matchup, the Lakers came away with a 101-95 victory to snap a three-game losing streak and get back to .500 on the season. L.A. holds a 22-22 record with 44 games in the books.

For Wade’s Jazz, Monday’s loss continued a rough stretch for the team. Utah has lost five of its last six games. Still, the squad holds a solid overall record of 29-15 and seems like a contender in the Western Conference.

Time will tell if the Lakers or Jazz can win the West and reach the NBA Finals this season. As far as the Eastern Conference goes, Wade hasn’t been shy about the fact that he still loves the Heat. He surely roots for them as often as possible.