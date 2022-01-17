Shaquille O’Neal’s sincere, wholesome message to Dwyane Wade on his 40th birthday

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is celebrating his 40th birthday on Monday, and his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal wished him a happy birthday in a sweet way.

O’Neal took to Instagram to ring in Wade’s special day. He also thanked Wade for his role in helping the big man win the fourth and final NBA championship of his illustrious career.

Wade and O’Neal helped bring a title to Miami in 2006.

O’Neal was dominant during the Heat’s run to the title in 2006. He averaged 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in those playoffs.

However, it was Wade who truly led the Heat to the promised land that year. He averaged a blistering 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in the postseason run. He added 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on the defensive side as well.

Wade was awarded with Finals MVP honors after the Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the championship series.

O’Neal only played in Miami for a few seasons, but he certainly made a huge impact.

These days, O’Neal is celebrated as one of the most entertaining NBA analysts on television. As for Wade, he’s working hard as a partial owner of the Utah Jazz. He also has many other business ventures.

Wade is often regarded as the greatest Heat player of all time. With three rings and 13 All-Star appearances to his name, it stands to reason that he will hold onto that reputation for many years to come.