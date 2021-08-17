Video: Duncan Robinson hilariously surprises fans speaking about his massive contract extension

Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson had some fun with NBA fans that were asked their thoughts on his recent contract extension.

Robinson signed the biggest deal in NBA history for an undrafted player. The contract will keep him in Miami for several more seasons.

It’s clear that the Heat feel strongly about Robinson’s impact as a player. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He shot 43.9 percent from the field and a whopping 40.8 percent from deep.

As one of the best shooters in the NBA, Robinson provides Miami with something that isn’t easily replaceable. He is going to be one of the team’s most important players in its pursuit of an NBA title.

The 27-year-old did struggle in the 2021 playoffs. The sample size was small, but he shot just 37.9 percent from the field. He’s going to want to improve his postseason play for the future.

Overall, he’s going to be a massive piece for the Heat moving forward.