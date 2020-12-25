Friday’s Christmas Day matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat got a little chippy.

Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo had a few words for Pelicans newcomer Eric Bledsoe after a dirty shot in the fourth quarter.

Adebayo and Bledsoe having some words for each other. #HeaTTwitter x #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/mvI4bR4sDE — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) December 25, 2020

The star-studded battle was already eventful leading up to the mini scuffle.

Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson made made NBA holiday history by knocking down six 3-pointers in the first half, the most deep shots ever hit in the first half of a Christmas Day game.

In bad news, Heat star Jimmy Butler was forced out of the game due to a nagging ankle injury. He concluded the contest with four points, six rebounds and five assists.

As for Adebayo, he drew a flagrant foul on Bledsoe for the dirty shot.