The Boston Celtics were arguably one of the Miami Heat’s biggest rivals during the Heat’s Big 3 era.

There were plenty of heated moments between the two squads, and the rivalry got more intense when Ray Allen joined the Heat from Boston. That move, of course, angered many on the Celtics. Kevin Garnett is perhaps the player who took the most offense to Allen’s move.

Heat big man Udonis Haslem, who was on the team during its Big 3 era, has had no problem talking about the issues he has with Garnett. It seems as though the three-time NBA champion is annoyed with some of the things that Garnett said during his playing days.

“Much respect to the career that Kevin Garnett had and the success that he had,” Haslem said. “But the s— that come out his mouth sometime ain’t got nothing to do with basketball and is the most disrespectful s— I ever heard in my life.”

Garnett was known to talk a lot of trash during his lengthy playing career. He averaged 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per game during his time in the league. Garnett also accumulated 15 All-Star selections, one Defensive Player of the Year award, one MVP award and one NBA title. Today, he’s in the Hall of Fame.

As for Haslem, he has spent his entire career with the Heat. He holds career averages of 7.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. While he doesn’t have the individual accolades that Garnett does, Haslem does have more NBA titles.

Haslem is still playing for the Heat today. Although he hasn’t had a big role on the court for the team in recent years, he remains an invaluable member of the organization.

It will definitely be interesting to see if Garnett ends up responding to Haslem’s recent comments.