Taylor Rooks continues to prod Bam Adebayo amid rumors of him dating A’ja Wilson

Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks continued a trend involving A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo when she recently spoke with the Miami Heat big man.

taylor rooks is hilarious “i think your season is gonna be a’mazing” 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Zxqxiv27Ne — michael (@3MWD__) October 1, 2024

The trend stems from rumors that Adebayo is dating the Las Vegas Aces star, and the Heat organization’s official X account posted “A’random” photo of him late last month.

Wilson and Adebayo are two of the best bigs in their respective leagues at the moment. The former averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game for the Aces during the 2024 WNBA regular season. She also put together perhaps the best scoring season in the history of the league, as Wilson became the first WNBA player to score 1,000-plus points in a single season.

But Wilson may have more pertinent things on her mind right now than her historic scoring season. The Aces are trying to win their second WNBA title in a row, but they are getting tested in their second-round series against the New York Liberty.

The Aces are down 0-1 in the best-of-five series after the team dropped Game 1, and Wilson finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists in Las Vegas’ 10-point loss. Wilson will try to help the Aces even up the series at one game apiece when Game 2 tips off on Tuesday night.

As for Adebayo, he is heading into his eighth season in the NBA and with the Heat, and there are few players in the league who can impact the game on both sides of the ball as much as he can. He averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest in 71 games played with Miami in the 2023-24 regular season.

The start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season is quickly approaching for Adebayo and the Heat, as the first day of the team’s training camp — which is taking place in the Bahamas — is Tuesday will run through Oct. 5.

Furthermore, Miami’s preseason opener is only a week away. The Heat will take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Oct. 8.