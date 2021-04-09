- Video: Victor Oladipo throws down angry poster over Andre Drummond
- Tyler Herro admits he ‘definitely thought I would be starting’ as he comments on reserve role with Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade slights Boston Celtics, says they don’t have an identity
- Dillon Brooks throws subtle shade at Andre Iguodala after Memphis Grizzlies defeat Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat to sign center Dewayne Dedmon
- Victor Oladipo explains why he believes Miami Heat’s defense can be ‘very special’
- Report: Kawhi Leonard ‘absolutely’ interested in joining forces with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo on Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler declares the Miami Heat will win it all if they make it to the Finals
- Jimmy Butler reveals one aspect of his life where he turns into a ‘softy’
- Victor Oladipo says he’s still working his way back from injury because one leg is weaker than the other
Video: Victor Oladipo throws down angry poster over Andre Drummond
- Updated: April 8, 2021
The Miami Heat may be struggling a bit in the second half of their contest against the Los Angeles Lakers, but one of the team’s new additions provided a major highlight.
In the third quarter, guard Victor Oladipo threw down an emphatic dunk over Lakers big man Andre Drummond.
OLADIPO WENT THERE 💀 pic.twitter.com/WQXltn7RJb
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 9, 2021
Drummond, who was recently signed by L.A., has always been known as one of the league’s better rim protectors, but Oladipo easily got the better of him.
The play is also a very encouraging sign as Oladipo continues to return to form following a serious quad injury he suffered two seasons ago.
The Heat are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but they’re just a hair away from getting into the fourth spot.
Every win at this point, especially one against an extremely shorthanded Lakers squad, will help the Heat solidify their chances of returning to the NBA Finals for the second year in a row.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login