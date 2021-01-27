- Miami Heat remember Kobe Bryant with incredible 8-minute, 24-second video tribute
Miami Heat remember Kobe Bryant with incredible 8-minute, 24-second video tribute
- Updated: January 26, 2021
The Miami Heat remembered legendary Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant in an incredible tribute video.
Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash last January. Today is the one-year anniversary of his passing.
Bryant’s passing rocked the NBA world last year, and many are still mourning his death.
One of the greatest players in NBA history, Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and spent his entire career with the Lakers.
His impact on the game of basketball was immense, which goes to show why Miami felt the need to honor him.
Bryant finished his career as an 18-time All-Star and was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
