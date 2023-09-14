Markieff Morris vows revenge on Nikola Jokic after cheap ‘sucker shot’ that injured him

In November of 2021, Nikola Jokic viciously checked Markieff Morris from behind after the former Miami Heat big man intentionally fouled the Denver Nuggets superstar.

Nikola Jokic clobbers Markieff Morris from behind late in the fourth quarter and things get intense. pic.twitter.com/9RclknqIKB — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2021

Morris’ NBA career hasn’t really been the same since the incident. After being decked by Jokic, he appeared in just seven games over the remainder of the 2021-22 regular season, and he appeared in just 35 games last season.

He recently reflected on the incident and vowed that Jokic will “get his” in the future.

“It was a sucker shot.” The Morris twins give their perspective on Markieff’s incident with Jokić from two years ago. Watch the full episode with @MookMorris2 and @Keefmorris ➡️ https://t.co/Qb36uq6zql pic.twitter.com/24vBw6gFDd — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) September 14, 2023

“So, the shot was — it was a little hard. It was like a little whiplash,” he began. “So, I mean, to be 350, catching me off guard, he really ain’t do s—. But at the time, I was a little off. It was more so with the Miami Heat, they was just trying to protect me from…myself. But I was cleared to play like two weeks after that — they just held me out. So, it really wasn’t one of those things where I was injured or in pain or anything like that. … He snuck me, yeah. It was a sucker shot. But he gon’ get his, though. Don’t trip.”

Jokic seemed apologetic in his press conference after the incident, though Morris did say months later that the two-time MVP never reached out to him.

Morris is currently without a home in the NBA. The 34-year-old, who helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA title against the Heat in the bubble, played for the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks last season.

His production was modest, as he averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Jokic, meanwhile, helped the Nuggets reach the promised land last season. The five-time All-Star was dominant during Denver’s run to the 2023 NBA title, which concluded with a series victory over the Heat in the NBA Finals.

Many NBA fans have grown to love Jokic, but there is certainly a portion of the basketball world that hasn’t forgotten about his cheap shot on Morris. It’s clear that Morris himself still feels some type of way about the situation, as evidenced by his comment about making sure Jokic will eventually “get his.”

Morris had some productive seasons earlier in his career and would certainly love to get back to that level. But a key step in doing so is joining a team, and with the 2023-24 season getting closer, he’s still looking for his next opportunity. Time will tell what his future in basketball holds.