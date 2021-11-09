 Nikola Jokic's immediate response to seeing video of him violently shoving Markieff Morris - Heat Nation
Nikola Jokic Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets blew out the Miami Heat, then added injury to insult when Nikola Jokic took a violent cheap shot at Heat forward Markieff Morris.

When Jokic saw a clip of the incident, he had an interesting reaction.

The Heat played poorly in Colorado, especially on the offensive end. They also allowed Jokic to post a triple-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Will Barton also went off for 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

Jimmy Butler scored 31 for the Heat, but no one else lit it up for them.

Kyle Lowry had a particularly bad game, going scoreless and missing each of his eight shot attempts, six of which were from beyond the arc.

With a 7-3 record, Miami is tied for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. It will head to Southern California to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening.

