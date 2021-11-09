Nikola Jokic’s immediate response to seeing video of him violently shoving Markieff Morris

On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets blew out the Miami Heat, then added injury to insult when Nikola Jokic took a violent cheap shot at Heat forward Markieff Morris.

When Jokic saw a clip of the incident, he had an interesting reaction.

Nikola Jokic: "I don't know who showed me the clip but [Morris'] head snapped back. I felt really bad." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 9, 2021

The Heat played poorly in Colorado, especially on the offensive end. They also allowed Jokic to post a triple-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

Will Barton also went off for 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 from 3-point range.

Jimmy Butler scored 31 for the Heat, but no one else lit it up for them.

Kyle Lowry had a particularly bad game, going scoreless and missing each of his eight shot attempts, six of which were from beyond the arc.

With a 7-3 record, Miami is tied for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. It will head to Southern California to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening.