- Nikola Jokic’s immediate response to seeing video of him violently shoving Markieff Morris
- Video: Nikola Jokic gets ejected after taking violent cheap shot at Markieff Morris at end of Heat-Nuggets game
- Udonis Haslem reveals lofty goal he wants to accomplish during his NBA career
- Richard Jefferson emphatically declares that the Miami Heat are the best team in the NBA
- Bam Adebayo and Donovan Mitchell show major love for one another after Miami Heat defeat Utah Jazz
- Udonis Haslem makes it abundantly clear he wants to take on ownership role with Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade offers honest review of Zaire Wade’s G League debut
- Former Miami Heat coach says Bam Adebayo is ‘determined’ to be great and win NBA championship
- Report: Miami Heat update injury status of Kyle Lowry vs. Utah Jazz
- Bam Adebayo issues strong message after Miami Heat’s blowout loss to Boston Celtics
Nikola Jokic’s immediate response to seeing video of him violently shoving Markieff Morris
- Updated: November 9, 2021
On Monday night, the Denver Nuggets blew out the Miami Heat, then added injury to insult when Nikola Jokic took a violent cheap shot at Heat forward Markieff Morris.
When Jokic saw a clip of the incident, he had an interesting reaction.
The Jokic hit on Morris… (via @BallyHEAT) pic.twitter.com/aQgIKJd6jQ
— 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) November 9, 2021
Nikola Jokic: "I don't know who showed me the clip but [Morris'] head snapped back. I felt really bad."
— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 9, 2021
The Heat played poorly in Colorado, especially on the offensive end. They also allowed Jokic to post a triple-double with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists.
Will Barton also went off for 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field and 7-of-9 from 3-point range.
Jimmy Butler scored 31 for the Heat, but no one else lit it up for them.
Kyle Lowry had a particularly bad game, going scoreless and missing each of his eight shot attempts, six of which were from beyond the arc.
With a 7-3 record, Miami is tied for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. It will head to Southern California to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login