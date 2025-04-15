LeBron James’ agent says Miami Heat never actually had Big 3 ‘when you think about it’

When the golden days of Miami Heat basketball are brought up, there are likely three players that come to mind for plenty of folks: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Miami reached four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships when the Heat employed what many consider to have been a Big 3.

In the eyes of James’ agent Rich Paul, however, the Heat never actually had a Big 3. He noted that Bosh saw his role get relegated quite a bit compared to his time with the Toronto Raptors.

“I always love a Big 2,” Paul said. “I don’t really love a Big 3. I don’t really — people talk Big 3, but the Big 3 thing has never really worked. And you’ll say, ‘Well, what happened in Miami?’ That wasn’t really a Big 3. There was three guys that went in the lottery, and they did really well individually on their teams, so they put up big numbers and had big accomplishments. But when you think about it, Bosh was just a ultimate professional. He took a back seat, and he played a role in which — because he had such a high IQ, and he was such a professional as an individual — his approach to everything is what made that work.”

Paul then brought up the Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett-Ray Allen era of the Boston Celtics. While he said the Celtics had a Big 3 in terms of “names,” he argued that it was “different” due to the way the offense was run and the presence of Rajon Rondo.

Bosh was still a great player during his time on the same team as Wade and James, as he was named an All-Star in every one of their four seasons as a trio. But he averaged just 17.3 points per game across 287 regular-season contests in that span and saw his scoring average dwindle slightly with each passing season of the era.

For perspective, in his first season with the Heat, he averaged 18.7 points on 13.7 shot attempts per contest. In the 2013-14 season — the final campaign of the James, Wade and Bosh era — he averaged 16.2 points on 12.1 shot attempts per game.

Bosh’s deference to Wade and James on the offensive end became especially apparent in the playoff runs Miami made in 2012, 2013 and 2014. After all, he never averaged more than 14.9 points per game in any one of the team’s final three playoff runs with the star trio in the fold.

Before landing with the Heat, Bosh averaged 20.2 points per game across seven seasons with the Raptors.

While there may be an argument that the Heat were a Big 2 as opposed to a Big 3 when all of Bosh, Wade and James were teammates, that doesn’t make Bosh’s contributions during that point in time any less significant, and he’s one of the best big men ever to suit up for the team.