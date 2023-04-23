Miami Heat receive devastating update on Victor Oladipo’s injury

The Miami Heat’s Game 3 win over the Milwaukee Bucks was bittersweet because they lost Victor Oladipo to a scary non-contact injury in the final quarter.

It was a scary sight for everyone who saw the injury due to the way the guard’s left knee buckled and how he fell down afterward. Oladipo stayed on the floor for an extended period of time while many of his teammates looked distraught.

The team waited anxiously to learn what the extent of the injury would be, and it seems that Miami will again be without the former All-Star for a long stretch, as he reportedly suffered a torn patellar tendon.

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Just another injury the two-time All-Star will work to overcome. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 23, 2023

Sadly for Oladipo and the Heat, the recovery period for such an injury could take many months. As such, the 30-year-old will be sidelined for the rest of the 2022-23 season. It remains to be seen where his health will be by the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

It appears that Oladipo had already been prepared for the severity of the news before the diagnosis was made. The question now is how long he will be out, which will be determined after surgery has taken place.

Oladipo was braced for that news last night. Obviously, surgery will await, followed by another lengthy rehab. Timetable will be determined after surgery, but expectation is it’ll be many months of work before he’ll be able to get back. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) April 23, 2023

The timing of the injury could not be more unfortunate, as the veteran had been playing well recently. In the final two games of the regular season, he averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

Then, after sitting out the Heat’s second play-in game against the Chicago Bulls and series opener against the Bucks, Oladipo provided key contributions off the bench in Games 2 and 3 against Milwaukee, recording 11.5 points per game on a 52.6 percent shooting clip.

With both Oladipo and Tyler Herro out with long-term injuries, Miami’s backcourt rotation has become even thinner. It will need to rely on players like Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and probably Duncan Robinson to hold down the fort.

However, looking at the bigger picture, Oladipo’s latest injury is a heartbreaking setback for him, especially considering the injury troubles he’s dealt with in recent years. Hopefully, he can make a successful return to the court in the future.