During NBA legend Kevin Garnett’s Hall of Fame induction speech on Saturday, he left out highlighting former sharpshooter Ray Allen and point guard Rajon Rondo while reminiscing on the Boston Celtics.

lol, KG shouts out Brook Lopez and Joe Johnson in his HOF speech, but not Ray Allen or Rondo. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) May 15, 2021

Garnett, 44, played with Allen on the Celtics from 2007 to 2012.

The Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in seven games in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. In the ensuing offseason, Allen spurred the Celtics by signing with the Heat.

While Allen had his reasons for signing with the Heat, he drew plenty of criticism and denunciation from those in the Celtics world. As a matter of fact, Allen said he receives death threats from Celtics fans for his decision nearly 10 years ago.

Allen, 45, concluded his career in the NBA with the Heat. He won a championship with the franchise in 2013.

The Heat strongly took Allen’s side after the Celtics denigrated him. In fact, Heat stalwart Udonis Haslem recently said he was willing to fight Allen’s teammates if they have a problem.

Allen was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.