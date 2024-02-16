Klay Thompson linked to Miami Heat by NBA insider

The Miami Heat reportedly could be one of several teams interested in acquiring Klay Thompson if he winds up leaving the Golden State Warriors as a free agent this coming offseason.

"I think the lack of an extension for Klay Thompson has been an issue and his free agency is looming.. He was amazing last night and he's shown that he can still help a team" @ShamsCharania #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VQL08SyDEW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 16, 2024

NBA insider Shams Charania named the Heat, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers as teams that could pursue the five-time All-Star, with others possibly involved as well.

“He’s set to be a free agent at the end of the season,” Charania said on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “From everything, I expect him to test the marketplace. I would expect both Florida teams. I would expect both L.A. teams. I would expect potentially a couple of East Coast teams to have interest in Klay Thompson. “As of right now — unless there’s a miracle extension — he’s gonna test the marketplace. And I think the Warriors have understood going into the year after they didn’t extend him, his future’s up in the air just for the simple fact he’s gonna be going into free agency.”

This past offseason, the Heat were linked to veterans Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal as possible ways to add to their offense. However, those two guards wound up elsewhere (Lillard with the Milwaukee Bucks and Beal with the Phoenix Suns), leaving Miami with that quest unfulfilled.

Miami could again be looking to shake up its roster this coming offseason, according to multiple NBA executives. That reportedly is linked in part to the age of Jimmy Butler, who turns 35 years old before next season. For his part, Thompson just turned 34 this month.

Butler is under contract with Miami through the 2024-25 season with a player option for the 2025-26 campaign. Thompson reportedly passed on a contract extension offered by the Warriors and can become a free agent after this season.

The Heat reportedly are about to add veteran guard Delon Wright, who has agreed on a buyout with the Washington Wizards. He is expected to provide some veteran depth for this season but is far from the big-name acquisition that Thompson would be for next season.

Miami will come out of the NBA All-Star break in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-25 record. The Heat have won six of their past eight games after a seven-game losing streak.

Thompson’s role has changed significantly for the Warriors lately as he is now coming off the bench. He scored 35 points in a victory against the Utah Jazz on Thursday but is averaging just 17.3 points per game this season. He has not averaged fewer than 20 points per game since the 2013-14 campaign.

With the Heat likely having a championship window as long as Butler remains on board, possibly adding Thompson could be beneficial as they attempt to add another title in the near future.