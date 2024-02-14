NBA execs list Miami Heat as potential shake-up candidates due to 2 Jimmy Butler factors

Multiple NBA executives listed the Miami Heat as a team that could potentially shake up its roster following the 2023-24 season, according to The Ringer’s Howard Beck.

“More than one executive also listed the Miami Heat as a potential candidate for a shake-up, given Jimmy Butler’s age (35 in September) and mileage,” Beck wrote.

Butler is under contract with the Heat through the 2024-25 season, and he has a player option on his deal for the 2025-26 campaign.

While there may be executives that think Miami could break up the roster, the Heat have had a ton of success in the Butler era, making three Eastern Conference Finals appearances and two NBA Finals appearances in the last four seasons.

This season, the Heat are currently the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-25 record. Butler has missed 17 games, with the Heat going 10-7 without him.

It’s been reported that NBA executives are interested to see how Miami will manage Butler’s contract, especially since he would make over $52 million if he were to opt into his player option in the 2025-26 season.

The Heat likely will reassess their position as contenders this coming offseason, but if the team makes yet another deep playoff run, it’s hard to see Miami breaking up the roster in a big way ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Miami nearly made a move prior to this season, as the team was rumored to be interested in guard Damian Lillard – and eventually guard Jrue Holiday – but Miami ended up standing pat and keeping its core of Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro intact.

The Heat did make a move ahead of the trade deadline this season, acquiring guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets. The team moved on from a first-round pick in that deal, a sign that Miami is looking to compete now.

Given that decision, it would be surprising to see the Heat break up their current roster unless they believe they can get an upgrade around the aging Butler to help the team win a title sooner.

Still, Miami has shown it can at least make the Finals with Butler leading the way, and the team’s ceiling could certainly be higher this season after Herro missed most of the playoffs last season with an injury.

For now, Heat fans should remain focused on this season, as the team’s postseason success could determine whether or not it changes things up in the coming offseason.