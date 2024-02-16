Miami Heat News

Delon Wright’s brother Dorell gives immediate reaction to Miami Heat signing PG

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Delon Wright
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The older brother of Delon Wright – former Miami Heat player Dorell Wright – took to social media to react to reports that his younger sibling is about to join the Heat himself.

Delon Wright reportedly has agreed to a buyout from the Washington Wizards, allowing him to sign with the Heat after clearing waivers.

The 31-year-old is in his ninth NBA season (second with the Wizards) and averaging 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 33 appearances this season.

He is expected to add some veteran depth to the Heat backcourt. Earlier this season, Miami traded away Kyle Lowry in the deal to acquire Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets. However, Rozier currently is sidelined by a knee injury and did not play in Miami’s final two games before the NBA All-Star break. Though he reportedly avoided a major injury, he is expected to be evaluated week-to-week.

The Heat are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 30-25 record at the break. They have won six of their past eight games following a seven-game losing streak.

Much like the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL, the Heat have at times underperformed in the regular season only to turn it on and make a strong playoff run. G League player Justin Jackson recently said that Miami has a chance to do so again and “you can’t go against them.”

Delon Wright has a somewhat successful playoff history himself, fashioned mostly earlier in his career with the Toronto Raptors. He has won four of the nine playoff series he has played in, including three of the four first-round series in which he has competed.

Dorell Wright played his first six NBA seasons for the Heat, from the 2004-05 campaign through the 2009-10 season. He reached a high of 72 games played during his time in Miami and also played for the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Though the Wright brothers weren’t in the NBA together for all that long, they now will be able to share the distinction of both being a part of the vaunted Heat culture.

By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

