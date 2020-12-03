With the Miami Heat’s training camp now underway, guard Goran Dragic offered uplifting news regarding the rehabilitation of his injured foot, citing only some morning stiffness with no pain.

Goran Dragic said his foot feels "great" after three hard practices, "No pain, nothing, just a little bit of stiffness in the morning, and that's it." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 3, 2020

Dragic injured the foot during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which led to him missing the next four contests. His absence was devastating to the Heat’s championship hopes as they fell in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the 2019-20 regular season, Dragic had almost exclusively come off the bench, but when the 2020 postseason began, he was inserted into the starting lineup.

That lineup change provided a huge boost to the Heat, with the 34-year-old Dragic thriving under the playoff spotlight by averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.

There was some question after the season as to whether Dragic would re-sign with the Heat, but the veteran made the decision to return.

Dragic gives the team a combination of skill and leadership and appears ready to provide both when the NBA season gets going later this month.