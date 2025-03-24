Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife responds to rumors of her sleeping with Jaime Jaquez Jr.

A recent social media post alleges that Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. is sleeping with Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife – Nikki Sapp – as well as a Heat dancer while being in a relationship.

Jaime Jaquez Jr apparently been sleeping with Spo’s ex wife??? pic.twitter.com/lZqQaMMgE1 — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) March 23, 2025

According to the post, Jaquez has not only been sleeping with Sapp, but he’s also been buying her material items, including a $100K vehicle.

From the social media post, it appears that the user making the claims is connecting a lot of dots from social media activity, but there doesn’t appear to be any hard proof that this is occurring.

Nonetheless, Sapp has responded to the accusations.

Nikki Spoelstra speaks on the rumors going around: (h/t @HeatvsHaters ) pic.twitter.com/fEMnZPHtbJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 24, 2025

“It’s one thing for you sports fanatics to come to my page after I made a really big life choice and talk crazy, and it’s another thing entirely for you to come to my page and harass me and call me crazy names over something, a rumor, a f—— story that is 100 percent flat out not true,” said Sapp.

A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jaquez had a strong rookie season and was named to an All-Rookie team. During the 2023-24 season, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3.

He finished fourth in the NBA’s Rookie of the Year voting and played a massive role for Miami, starting 20 of the 75 games he appeared in while averaging 28.2 minutes per game.

This season, Jaquez has taken a step back for the Heat across several major categories. Not only is he playing less (21.5 minutes per game), but he’s averaging less points (8.5) and assists (2.5) per game than his rookie season.

Jaquez is also shooting just 44.1 percent from the field (down over four percent from last season) and 29.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat have struggled as a team as well, dropping nine of their last 10 games to fall to the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami is currently behind the Chicago Bulls in the standings, and it is likely to end up as a play-in tournament team (at best) this season.

It’s possible that allegations surrounding Jaquez are completely false, but it is interesting that a social media user has connected so many dots related to the Heat forward.

The Heat are hoping that Jaquez can turn his sophomore season around and become an important part of their core going forward, especially since they moved on from Jimmy Butler and need to find the next iteration of a contending roster in Miami.