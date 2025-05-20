Videos

Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife Nikki Sapp soft launches new relationship

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Nikki Sapp

Nikki Sapp, the ex-wife of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, appeared to soft launch a new relationship in a recent post on Instagram.

Sapp is seen with a new man in several parts of a video posted on Instagram, receiving a kiss from the man at one point during the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikki Spoelstra (@nikkisappspo)

Sapp and Spoelstra divorced after seven years of marriage. They have three children together.

Hopefully, Sapp’s potential new relationship has made a positive impact for her, as it’s certainly hard for anyone to go through a divorce.

As for Spoelstra, he and the Heat are coming off a first-round exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Miami, which was the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference at the end of the regular season, fought through the play-in tournament to earn a playoff spot.

The Heat knocked off the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, earning the No. 8 seed in the East for the third straight season.

Unfortunately, the Heat did not have the same success that they had in the playoffs in the 2022-23 season when they made the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed.

Instead, Miami was swept in the first round by the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Heat really struggled in the final two games of the series, losing by 37 points in Game 3 and 55 points in Game 4. Miami failed to score 90 or more points in each of those matchups.

Despite the disappointing end to the 2024-25 season, the Heat did show some serious fight to even get into the playoff field. After trading away Jimmy Butler during the regular season, Miami rallied in the play-in tournament behind some strong play from guard Tyler Herro.

Herro scored 38 points in the play-in win over the Bulls and 30 points in the win over the Hawks.

Since taking over as Miami’s head coach in the 2008-09 season, Spoelstra has compiled a regular season record of 787-572. He’s led the Heat to the NBA Finals six times during that stretch, winning two titles during Miami’s Big 3 era with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The Heat are 110-83 in the playoffs with Spoelstra at the helm, and they’ve made the postseason in each of the last six seasons.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Miami Heat
Why Miami Heat fans should still keep their plans open for a playoff series starting next week
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier
Ranking the 3 biggest disappointments of the Heat’s disastrous 2024-25 season
Editorials
Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler’s agent defends him against Dwyane Wade’s criticism: ‘Podcast’s can kick rocks’
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo fully backs Heat culture: ‘If you’re not in it, you wouldn’t understand’
Miami Heat News
Rasheer Fleming
Potential Heat draft target calls LeBron the GOAT: ‘He can do everything from 1 through 5’
Miami Heat News
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo says Florida cities make him the happiest amid uncertain future
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?