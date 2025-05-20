Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife Nikki Sapp soft launches new relationship

Nikki Sapp, the ex-wife of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, appeared to soft launch a new relationship in a recent post on Instagram.

Sapp is seen with a new man in several parts of a video posted on Instagram, receiving a kiss from the man at one point during the video.

Sapp and Spoelstra divorced after seven years of marriage. They have three children together.

Hopefully, Sapp’s potential new relationship has made a positive impact for her, as it’s certainly hard for anyone to go through a divorce.

As for Spoelstra, he and the Heat are coming off a first-round exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Miami, which was the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference at the end of the regular season, fought through the play-in tournament to earn a playoff spot.

The Heat knocked off the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament, earning the No. 8 seed in the East for the third straight season.

Unfortunately, the Heat did not have the same success that they had in the playoffs in the 2022-23 season when they made the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed.

Instead, Miami was swept in the first round by the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Heat really struggled in the final two games of the series, losing by 37 points in Game 3 and 55 points in Game 4. Miami failed to score 90 or more points in each of those matchups.

Despite the disappointing end to the 2024-25 season, the Heat did show some serious fight to even get into the playoff field. After trading away Jimmy Butler during the regular season, Miami rallied in the play-in tournament behind some strong play from guard Tyler Herro.

Herro scored 38 points in the play-in win over the Bulls and 30 points in the win over the Hawks.

Since taking over as Miami’s head coach in the 2008-09 season, Spoelstra has compiled a regular season record of 787-572. He’s led the Heat to the NBA Finals six times during that stretch, winning two titles during Miami’s Big 3 era with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

The Heat are 110-83 in the playoffs with Spoelstra at the helm, and they’ve made the postseason in each of the last six seasons.