Dwyane Wade thrilled after seeing Zaire throw down his 1st professional dunk

Dwyane Wade is an NBA legend, but he’s not the only basketball player in his family.

His son Zaire has NBA dreams of his own, and he’s currently playing in the G League. The youngster recently threw down a dunk in a game, and it was a flashy one.

The elder Wade took to Instagram to congratulate his son on his big moment.

The younger Wade, who is only 19 years old, is playing for the Salt Lake City Stars, who are the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate. The elder Wade, of course, has an ownership stake in the Jazz.

If the younger Wade were to make it to the NBA and play for the same organization that his father has an ownership stake in, it would certainly provide some great storylines.

The younger Wade probably isn’t worried about being a mirror image of his father, but the elder Wade checked some boxes throughout his NBA career that the younger Wade would surely love to accomplish as well.

The Miami Heat legend finished his playing days with 13 All-Star selections and three NBA titles. Over 16 seasons in the NBA, he averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field.

The elder Wade would presumably love nothing more than to see his son crack the NBA and have a successful career at the highest level. Time will tell if that’s in the cards for the young prospect.