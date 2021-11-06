Dwyane Wade offers honest review of Zaire Wade’s G League debut

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade isn’t the only basketball player in his family.

His son Zaire is on an exciting basketball path as well, and he recently made his debut in the NBA G League.

It was a solid debut for the youngster, and the elder Wade took to Instagram to offer his thoughts on his son’s performance.

The younger Wade saw 22 minutes of action in the game and made a nice impact. He dropped 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field, and he went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

With 3-point shooting being so important in today’s game, it’s certainly an encouraging sign for the younger Wade to hit some shots from deep. His first G League points came on a triple.

Although the younger Wade had a solid individual showing, it was a rough night for his team. The Salt Lake City Stars, who are the Utah Jazz’s G League affiliate, took a 118-63 loss.

Still, it’s early in the season, and there’s time for the squad to work on some of its imperfections.

The elder Wade is likely very happy to have his son playing for the Jazz’s G League affiliate, as the Heat legend is a partial owner of the Utah organization. The elder Wade is hoping to see the Jazz challenge for the NBA title this season. The franchise has never won one.

So far this season, the Jazz are off to a hot start. Their 7-1 record is tied for the top mark in the Western Conference.