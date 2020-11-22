Late in October, Mike Tyson confronted Boosie Badazz for the controversial rapper’s hateful comments about Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his daughter Zaya.

The elder Wade says he was thankful the retired boxing champion came to his family’s defense. In a recent interview with “Central Ave,” he explained why he was appreciative of Tyson’s support.

“I actually talked to Mike bout that earlier in the pandemic,” said the elder Wade. “We had a conversation and I appreciated it from a standpoint of Mike is someone who has never tried to be perfect. He is someone who has learned from this journey of life. “He’s so smart. He’s so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to be able to drop that nugget on the world, to me it was great to hear him say that.”

It has been months since Badazz launched his transphobic rant against the Wade family. But it seems that he still has plenty to learn about the subject.

Although he indirectly apologized to the elder Wade in his interview with Tyson, he has continued to stand by his comments that the younger Wade is not old enough to make decisions on her own.

Even so, the elder Wade has taken the high road, harboring no ill feelings toward Badazz.

“I understand that everyone has their own path, their own journey toward accepting things,” continued the elder Wade. “I’ve never come out and said anything to anybody that feels a certain way about me or someone else in my family, my loved ones. Because they don’t know us. They don’t know our heart. They definitely don’t know Zaya. So all I do is what my mama says, ‘Just pray for them.’”

Hopefully, after this, the issue can be finally laid to rest.