Dwyane Wade thinks Jimmy Butler was challenging Heat culture ‘the whole time’

The Miami Heat had to navigate the departure of yet another star player earlier this season, as veteran forward Jimmy Butler was dealt before the deadline after asking to be traded.

The exit wasn’t smooth. Butler, an unhappy camper leading up to the trade, was suspended multiple times by the Heat before the saga came to an end.

Franchise legend Dwyane Wade was recently asked whether Heat culture (or the way people view it) was hit with a little bit of a dent due to the nature of Butler’s departure and where the Heat are now. He offered a nuanced response.

“I don’t know,” Wade replied. “I don’t know, man. I think Jimmy challenged Heat culture. I thought Jimmy was challenging Heat culture the whole time. I mean, obviously I have a little bit more insight, and so they had to bend a little bit, and you have to do that. And as the game — Pat [Riley] has had to bend a little bit as the game has changed and evolved and as the player has changed and evolved. So he had to bend a little bit. “But the same time, as long as that structure is there, as long as — Pat turning 80 in a couple days — as long as Pat still there, as long as Nick [Arison] still there, Micky [Arison] still there, all of them there, the culture is not gonna go anywhere. And as I said when people was coming out talking about the stain on the Heat culture, it’s like, that’s not gonna stop a player from going to Miami.”

Wade emphasized that last point but did add that he doesn’t like how the Heat have had some rocky exits with star players over the years.

Butler’s tenure with the Heat produced some unforgettable moments and seasons, highlighted by two trips to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, he and the franchise were never able to get over the hump and win a title together.

Now, he’s hoping to instead win a ring with the Golden State Warriors. The trade sending Butler to the Bay Area has paid dividends for Golden State so far, as the team is 13-1 when he plays. The Warriors currently hold a playoff spot in the Western Conference and are looking to stay out of the play-in field.

The Heat, on the other hand, are trending in the wrong direction. Amid a five-game losing streak, the team is now 29-36 on the season, somehow still good enough for the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami will likely end up in the play-in tournament but seems to have a low ceiling this season.

The franchise has some solid pieces in place for the future, but there is work to be done in order for Miami to reach contender status once again. Hopefully, there is a plan in South Florida to get the Heat back on track in the coming years.