- Dwyane Wade Claps Back at Jab by Minnesota Timberwolves Social Media Account
- Bam Adebayo Explains Why He Won’t Recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami Heat
- Miami Heat Rumors: Heat View Duncan Robinson as ‘Virtually Untouchable’
- Udonis Haslem Shows Love to Jimmy Butler While Throwing Shade at Former Teammates
- Erik Spoelstra Effuses Praise While Discussing Jimmy Butler’s Leadership
- Miami Heat News: Tyler Herro Expected to Be Out Multiple More Weeks
- Luka Doncic Reps Miami Dolphins Ahead of Miami Heat-Dallas Mavericks Game
- Miami Heat Update Injury Report for Friday Night’s Contest vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Bam Adebayo Explains Why He Wants to Work Out With Kevin Garnett
- Goran Dragic Warns Miami Heat About Recent Struggles: ‘We Don’t Have a Chance in the Playoffs’
Dwyane Wade Claps Back at Jab by Minnesota Timberwolves Social Media Account
- Updated: March 2, 2020
After a Minnesota Timberwolves social media account took a shot at retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade’s recent voting controversy, Wade quickly answered back with a jab of his own.
Not even. I’ll give that a 8 because I’m in a good mood https://t.co/Q3vo8tQVeb
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 2, 2020
During last month’s Slam Dunk Contest, Wade was one of the judges who awarded the title to the Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. The controversy surrounding the vote involved giving a lower number to the runner-up in the event, Orlando’s Aaron Gordon.
Wade has dismissed criticism about his perceived bias in the voting, but it’s clear he’s likely to continue hearing similar shots in the future.
Of course, a Timberwolves in-game promotion hardly garners anywhere close to the same level of scrutiny as an event connected to the league’s annual All-Star Game. The social media staff of the team clearly had its collective tongue planted firmly in cheek with the tweet.
Wade’s first year of retirement has him still in the public spotlight, for both positive and negative reasons. However, it’s clear that he’s comfortable about his decision in the dunk controversy.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login