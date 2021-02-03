- Dwyane Wade admits Miami Heat Big 3 playing villains ‘took the fun out of basketball’
- Dwyane Wade’s hilarious story of having to guard Stephen Curry while he was in Cleveland
- Miami Heat news: Meyers Leonard done for the season with latest injury
- Kendrick Perkins claims James Harden played poorly vs. Miami Heat in 2012 Finals due to constant strip club trips
- Report: Miami Heat searching trade market for starting-caliber forward
- Video: Jimmy Butler cusses out teammates after scoring crucial bucket vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Report: Heat have been in touch with Pelicans regarding Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick
- Report: Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball to make 1st career start against Miami Heat
- Report: Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley available tonight vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Report: Heat release injury report for Monday’s game vs. Hornets; Tyler Herro questionable
Dwyane Wade admits Miami Heat Big 3 playing villains ‘took the fun out of basketball’
- Updated: February 3, 2021
When Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh teamed up with the Miami Heat, they were immediately viewed as NBA Finals favorites.
Miami won two titles thanks to the Big 3, but the team also became the primary villain across the NBA.
Wade recently explained how being treated as the villain was not enjoyable, and that it was worse than the Big 3 originally expected.
“We expected some of it, we didn’t expect that,” Wade said about becoming the villains in the league. “Not at all. It took the fun out of basketball. Trying to play the villain, it just took the joy away from the game.
“And even though we still were good, all that kind of stuff, we didn’t have fun in that first year.”
The Heat ended up losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals in the first year of the Big 3.
However, they bounced back to win back-to-back titles and managed to cement themselves as one of the greatest teams in NBA history.
While it may have not been fun to be the villain, Wade can’t deny that it was fun to win NBA titles.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login