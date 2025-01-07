Videos

DeMarcus Cousins says it’s ‘obvious’ Heat don’t take care of their superstars: ‘Pat Riley doesn’t care’

Peter Dewey
Pat Riley
Former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins believes that it’s “obvious” that the Miami Heat don’t take care of their superstars amidst the drama with six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Butler has been suspended by the Heat for seven games, and Miami released a statement recently saying it will listen to trade offers on Butler.

The star forward could be in the final season of his contract with the Heat, as he can opt out of his deal this coming offseason to become a free agent. Butler also could choose to opt in to his deal and make over $50 million in the 2025-26 season.

When it comes to superstars in Miami, it’s worth noting that Dwyane Wade, arguably the greatest player in franchise history, did leave the franchise for the Chicago Bulls before eventually returning to Miami to end his career.

However, it doesn’t seem like Butler and the Heat are going to have a happy ending. Even though the superstar has led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances since joining the franchise ahead of the 2019-20 season, he recently stated that he’s not sure that he can be happy on the court with the Heat.

In addition to that, Butler reportedly has made it known that he would like to be traded.

Butler and Pat Riley’s relationship reportedly hasn’t recovered since the Heat president told the star player to keep his mouth shut after he commented on the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics last season during the playoffs despite the fact that he missed Miami’s entire playoff run with an injury.

This season, Butler hasn’t played at his peak form for the Heat, and it’s led to the franchise getting out to a pedestrian start, going 17-16 through 33 games.

Butler is averaging just 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc. He hasn’t averaged less than 18.8 points per game in a single season since the 2013-14 campaign.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Heat and Butler can come to a resolution before his seven-game suspension ends.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

