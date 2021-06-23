- Chris Bosh says Brooklyn Nets Big 3 in its prime would beat Miami Heat Big 3 in its prime
Chris Bosh says Brooklyn Nets Big 3 in its prime would beat Miami Heat Big 3 in its prime
- Updated: June 23, 2021
Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh appeared on the fubo Sports Network on Tuesday to discuss his new book Letters to a Young Athlete with Julie Stewart-Binks.
Today’s NBA fans love to pose hypothetical questions about teams from different eras facing off against each other, and this interview was no different.
Stewart-Binks asked Bosh who would win in a 3-on-3 if a prime LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh faced off against a prime Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.
“I’m gonna give the nod to them,” Bosh said. “I could score pretty good, and I’ll go out there and compete, but you know, they can do things I’ve never seen.”
Bosh praised the Brooklyn Nets trio for having the ability to drive to the rim and shoot the ball at a high level.
“In a 3-on-3 game, it’s just about what could happen. These guys could just make all jumpers. … I mean all three of them have that ability to be like that’s not fair.”
The Heat’s Big 3 played four NBA seasons together, making it to the NBA Finals four times and winning two championships.
Injuries played a large part in the Nets’ shortcomings with Irving missing Games 5, 6 and 7 after spraining his ankle in Game 4 of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Harden also did not play at 100 percent after injuring his hamstring only 43 seconds into Game 1 of the series.
The Nets trio just finished its first season together, coming up short of its title expectations and losing to the Bucks in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
