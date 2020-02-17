Bam Adebayo Says He'd Take Jimmy Butler 1-on-1 Because 'He's Trash' - Heat Nation

Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler will suit up for Sunday night’s All-Star Game.

As part of the star-studded affair, many of the NBA’s biggest stars were asked which other star player they’d want to face in a one-on-one matchup.

Adebayo confidently said he’d like to play Butler because “he’s trash.”

Knowing the competitive spirit and hard-nosed attitude that Butler has injected into the Heat roster this season, there’s no doubt that Adebayo’s comment is primarily a lighthearted joke.

Throughout much of the season, Adebayo and Butler have shown massive support for one another as they’ve worked together to lead the Heat all season long.

Despite that support, Butler couldn’t help but take a shot at Adebayo as well. He responded to Adebayo’s challenge and indicated that he would be happy to take him one-on-one.

“That’s okay,” he said. “Makes me no difference. They want me? I ain’t worried about it.”

As all Heat fans know, Butler and Adebayo have been anything but trash this year.

Butler is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.

Adebayo, who has enjoyed a breakout campaign, is averaging 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.2 steals per game this season.

On Sunday night, Butler and Adebayo will get to enjoy the fruits of their labor by playing alongside the league’s biggest stars in the All-Star Game.

Perhaps a one-on-one game between the two All-Stars can be scheduled for when the two head back to South Florida to restart the 2019-20 campaign.