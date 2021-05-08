- Anthony Edwards makes it clear he approves of Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns talking trash
Anthony Edwards makes it clear he approves of Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns talking trash
- Updated: May 8, 2021
The verbal sparring that took place on Friday night between the Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves was something that Towns’ teammate, Anthony Edwards, saw in positive light.
Edwards offered his remarks after the Heat’s 121-112 win over the Timberwolves and indicated that two highly competitive athletes in the NBA should bring that fiery attitude to games.
Tonight on the Anthony Edwards Show…
Ant narrating the Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler "grown-ass man conversation" and his thoughts on "The Zebras" role in the game. pic.twitter.com/3qIYGn3xHM
— Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) May 8, 2021
“Man, they grown men, dog. They just be talking, having a regular conversation, if you ask me,” he said. “Y’all come to see us compete. It’s no competition if we not talkin s— to each other.”
Butler’s brutal putdown late in Friday night’s fourth quarter focused on his belief that Towns was “soft as baby s—,” with Towns then offering a brief retort. The relationship between the two players was reportedly frayed when the two played alongside one another on the Wolves.
Of course, Butler’s career has been defined by his unrelenting intensity and drive to win, which has included talking trash from time to time.
Butler was no doubt at ease when he made the comments during the final minute of Friday’s game and was seen smiling with the Heat on their way to the victory.
With the incident now in the rear-view mirror for all involved, Butler and the Heat are focusing their energies on closing the regular season with momentum and avoiding the play-in tournament.
Next up for the Heat will be a Sunday afternoon road game against the Boston Celtics.
