While his Miami Heat were defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112 on Friday, Jimmy Butler threw some serious shade at his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns actually had a nice game, scoring 27 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field and 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. But Butler matched his production with 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Towns and Butler used to be teammates a couple of years ago in Minnesota. That was when Butler made headlines by accusing Towns and Andrew Wiggins of being soft.

The incident led some in the media and some fans to accuse the Marquette University product of being a malcontent.

Butler was traded during the 2018-19 season to the Philadelphia 76ers. That summer, he made his way to South Florida, and the Heat’s championship-caliber culture did wonders for his public image.

With the victory, the Heat are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, placing them a full game ahead of the seventh-place Boston Celtics.

Avoiding the play-in tournament and making the postseason outright will be key to Miami’s hopes of returning to the NBA Finals.