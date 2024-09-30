Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro unveils goals of being healthier this season for Heat with added weight

Peter Dewey
Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro shared that he has put on some significant weight heading into the 2024-25 season.

This could be a good sign for the Heat, as Herro may be able to withstand more contact in the 2024-25 season now that he weighs more. Plus, it’s possible that the added weight could help Herro avoid some injuries, which were certainly a problem for him last season.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Herro was limited to just 42 games for Miami. The former Sixth Man of the Year award winner played well when he was on the court, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, Miami couldn’t withstand injuries to Herro, Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler and others during the 2023-24 season and ended up getting the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after advancing through the play-in tournament.

From there, the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

Herro played in that series for the Heat, but Miami was down Butler and Rozier against the eventual NBA champions. During the playoffs, Herro averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting just 38.5 percent from the field. For his career, he’s shooting just 41.3 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from 3 in the playoffs.

Herro is entering his sixth season in the NBA after Miami drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2021-22 season, Herro has mainly been a starter (he’s come off the bench twice) over the last two seasons.

However, the Heat guard shared that he doesn’t care what his role is this season, he just wants to win a championship.

It will be interesting to see how Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra plans to use Herro and if the former lottery pick can stay healthier than he was last season.

By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

