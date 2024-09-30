Tyler Herro unveils goals of being healthier this season for Heat with added weight

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro shared that he has put on some significant weight heading into the 2024-25 season.

Tyler Herro said he ended last season at 189 pounds and he weighed in today at 201 pounds. He said it's the heaviest he's been to begin camp. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 30, 2024

This could be a good sign for the Heat, as Herro may be able to withstand more contact in the 2024-25 season now that he weighs more. Plus, it’s possible that the added weight could help Herro avoid some injuries, which were certainly a problem for him last season.

Herro said he hopes the added weight will help him stay healthy this season. https://t.co/bCDBX23RyS — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 30, 2024

During the 2023-24 campaign, Herro was limited to just 42 games for Miami. The former Sixth Man of the Year award winner played well when he was on the court, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, Miami couldn’t withstand injuries to Herro, Terry Rozier, Jimmy Butler and others during the 2023-24 season and ended up getting the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference after advancing through the play-in tournament.

From there, the Heat lost to the Boston Celtics in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

Herro played in that series for the Heat, but Miami was down Butler and Rozier against the eventual NBA champions. During the playoffs, Herro averaged 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting just 38.5 percent from the field. For his career, he’s shooting just 41.3 percent from the field and 33.0 percent from 3 in the playoffs.

Herro is entering his sixth season in the NBA after Miami drafted him with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After winning the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2021-22 season, Herro has mainly been a starter (he’s come off the bench twice) over the last two seasons.

However, the Heat guard shared that he doesn’t care what his role is this season, he just wants to win a championship.

Tyler Herro asked about starting/not starting: "I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win a championship." Adds that he's going to let Erik Spoelstra decide that. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 30, 2024

It will be interesting to see how Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra plans to use Herro and if the former lottery pick can stay healthier than he was last season.