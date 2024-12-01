Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro reveals childhood incident that caused scar on his head

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now that Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has changed his look, he has a noticeable scar located on the left side of his head and above his ear. Herro recently explained to the media the origin of his scar and how old he was when he sustained the mark.

First, the 24-year-old admitted that he was a spring chicken when he got his scar.

“I cracked my head open when I was little,” Herro revealed.

Interestingly, according to Herro, he got the scar while playing football indoors with some of his acquaintances.

“It was playing football in my house,” Herro said. “It was with my friends.”

Herro dove on the ground for the ball and hit his head on a door.

“Someone threw a football toward the ground, and I dove for it,” Herro said. “And the door was open, and I cracked my head open on the door.”

The former University of Kentucky standout said he was just five years old when he sustained the injury.

“I was 5 years old,” Herro said. “I had like eight stitches right there.”

He allegedly hit his head on a corner once again in a different indoor football game.

“Same exact thing,” he said. “I hit my head on a corner that time.”

Herro has probably been the Heat’s top offensive player so far this season. He ranks tops on the team in both points (23.6) and assists (5.1) per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 46.5 percent from the floor and 41.3 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat are riding a two-game winning streak, and Herro has been instrumental in both of Miami’s victories during that span. He has scored 50 points over the team’s last two contests, 23 of which came in the Heat’s most recent game against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 29.

Another positive takeaway from Herro’s sixth season in Miami aside from his play on the offensive side of the ball has been his availability. He played in just 42 of the Heat’s 82 contests in the 2023-24 regular season, but he has yet to miss a game for Miami so far this season.

Herro can extend his streak of scoring 20-plus points for the Heat to three games when Miami takes on the Raptors once again on Sunday night. The Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards are the only squads in the Eastern Conference with worse records than Toronto. Miami can also improve to 10-8 on the campaign with a victory over the lowly Raptors.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Pat Riley
Former Bulls guard implies Pat Riley deserves some blame for LeBron leaving Heat
Miami Heat News
Stephen A. Smith
Jimmy Butler’s agent crushes Stephen A. Smith and his inability to make a ‘good point’
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler
Report: Jimmy Butler expected to play vs. Mavs, Terry Rozier gets surprising update
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James
Iman Shumpert acknowledges that LeBron James came to Heat as response to Celtics Big 3
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?