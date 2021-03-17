- Report: Miami Heat discussing trade with OKC Thunder to acquire Trevor Ariza
- Report: Miami Heat ‘inclined to hold firm’ and not add additional assets in offer for LaMarcus Aldridge
- Bam Adebayo declares he wanted to play through knee injury even though it ‘hurt like s–t’
- Dwyane Wade confidently enters Jimmy Butler into MVP conversation
- Report: Rival NBA executives see Miami Heat as favorites to land P.J. Tucker
- Dwyane Wade emphatically speaks out against transgender laws amid touching speech from Brandon Boulware
- Jimmy Butler hilariously rips reporter for using word ‘coalescing’: ‘What the hell does that mean?’
- Miami Heat upgrade statuses of Bam Adebayo and Avery Bradley for Tuesday’s game vs. Cavs
- Report: Miami Heat will ‘aggressively pursue’ LaMarcus Aldridge if bought out by Spurs
- Atlanta Hawks swingman indicates that Jimmy Butler should be included in MVP talks
Report: Miami Heat discussing trade with OKC Thunder to acquire Trevor Ariza
- Updated: March 16, 2021
It looks like the Miami Heat are in the market for a veteran player with lots of experience.
The team is reportedly in talks with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire Trevor Ariza.
Sources: The Heat and Thunder are discussing a trade that’d send Trevor Ariza to Miami. OKC is seeking a second round pick for Ariza from the numerous playoff teams with interest.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 17, 2021
Ariza, 35, is a 6-foot-8 swingman who primarily plays at the 3. He has played 16 seasons in the NBA for several teams.
He won an NBA championship in 2009 while a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, so he could bring some valuable experience and leadership to the Heat.
Although Miami already has a few savvy vets such as Jimmy Butler and Andre Iguodala, it is still largely a young team.
Dating back to last season, it has been largely reliant on young studs such as Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson to give it a shot at beating more talented opponents.
Ariza has always had a reputation for being an above-average defender, as well as a strong finisher in transition. Although his 3-point shooting accuracy has fluctuated over the years, he’s also considered a reliable spot-up shooter.
The NBA trade deadline is on March 25.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login