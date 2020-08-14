 Report: Miami Heat Release Initial Test Results From Derrick Jones Jr.'s Scary Injury - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Miami Heat Release Initial Test Results From Derrick Jones Jr.’s Scary Injury

Report: Miami Heat Release Initial Test Results From Derrick Jones Jr.’s Scary Injury

Derrick Jones Jr. Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a scary injury during Friday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers.

In fact, the high-flyer had to leave the game on a stretcher. On the bright side, initial signs point to Jones being okay.

Jones, 23, finished the game with three points, two rebounds and two assists. He is set to have more tests and scans following the dangerous incident.

On the season, the youngster is averaging 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.

The forward is a vital part of the Heat’s rotation and success. The Heat will need him going forward as they embark for the playoffs next week.

The Heat will take on the Pacers in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. They defeated the Pacers three out of four times in the season series.

While the Heat lost Friday’s game against the Pacers by a score of 109-92, they were without multiple key players.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login