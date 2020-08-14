- Report: Miami Heat Release Initial Test Results From Derrick Jones Jr.’s Scary Injury
- Video: Derrick Jones Jr. Leaves Game on Stretcher After Going Down With Hard Injury
- Jimmy Butler Fully Expects Miami Heat to Get Another Big-Name Player: ‘It’s Gonna Happen’
- Dwyane Wade Responds to Damian Lillard’s Clutch Performance With Warning to Haters
- Report: Miami Heat List Numerous Key Players on Injury Report vs. Indiana Pacers
- David Fizdale Reveals What Dwyane Wade Told LeBron James After Losing 2011 Finals
- Indiana Pacers Star Offers Bold Message About Beating Miami Heat in Upcoming Playoff Series
- Duncan Robinson Pays Tribute to ‘Real One’ Jimmy Butler for Truck-Sticking Chris Paul
- Jimmy Butler on Tyler Herro: ‘He Wants to Bring a Championship to Miami’
- Jimmy Butler Explains Why He Truck Sticked Chris Paul During Heat-Thunder Game
Report: Miami Heat Release Initial Test Results From Derrick Jones Jr.’s Scary Injury
- Updated: August 14, 2020
Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. suffered a scary injury during Friday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers.
In fact, the high-flyer had to leave the game on a stretcher. On the bright side, initial signs point to Jones being okay.
Initial signs – and we stress there are more tests to do – are positive on Derrick Jones Jr.
He is getting MRI and CT scans. He does not have any numbness, also a good initial sign.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 14, 2020
Jones, 23, finished the game with three points, two rebounds and two assists. He is set to have more tests and scans following the dangerous incident.
On the season, the youngster is averaging 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game.
The forward is a vital part of the Heat’s rotation and success. The Heat will need him going forward as they embark for the playoffs next week.
The Heat will take on the Pacers in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. They defeated the Pacers three out of four times in the season series.
While the Heat lost Friday’s game against the Pacers by a score of 109-92, they were without multiple key players.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login