The Miami Heat have just one more game left on their regular season schedule.

They’ll play against the Indiana Pacers on Friday afternoon. However, a huge number of Heat players will not be suiting up for the game.

The team released a hefty injury report for the upcoming game.

While an injury report with these many names on it would typically be a cause for concern. That doesn’t seem to be the case in this instance.

It’s exceedingly likely that nearly every player on this list is healthy enough to play but is simply resting ahead of the postseason.

That’s primarily due to the fact that the Heat already know who they’ll be facing in the first round of the playoffs.

In fact, they’ll be facing the Pacers.

So far this season, the Heat are a perfect 3-0 versus Indiana. Their most recent victory against the team came earlier this week when they easily defeated the Pacers in a 114-92 victory.

While the Heat players who will suit up for tomorrow’s game will surely look to complete the regular season sweep, the team is certainly far more focused on defeating the Pacers four times in the upcoming seven-game series.