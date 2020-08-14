 Video: Derrick Jones Jr. Leaves Game on Stretcher After Going Down With Hard Injury - Heat Nation
Video: Derrick Jones Jr. Leaves Game on Stretcher After Going Down With Hard Injury

During Friday’s game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers, Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. had to be taken off the court on a stretcher after suffering a hard hit.

He was on the floor for several minutes before he was finally taken off the court by medical staff.

Jones has been a solid player for the Heat this year. On the season, he’s averaging 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

The hit was certainly a scary one and is not something that basketball fans are used to seeing.

Hopefully, Jones is able to get the medical attention he needs and will be back on the court soon.

Jones had recorded three points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals before he was taken out of the game.

