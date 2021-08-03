- Report: Miami Heat make major decision regarding Kendrick Nunn’s future with team
- Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa issue powerful messages in wake of being traded by Miami Heat
- Trevor Ariza emotionally thanks Miami Heat for helping him fall back in love with basketball
- Report: P.J. Tucker agrees to 2-year deal with Miami Heat
- Kyle Lowry’s immediate reaction after getting traded to Miami Heat
- Report: Duncan Robinson inks largest deal ever for undrafted player with Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto Raptors in exchange for Goran Dragic package
- Report: Jimmy Butler agrees to insane contract extension with Miami Heat
- Report: Duncan Robinson has stated his preference is to stay with Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat would like to add DeMar DeRozan without surrendering Tyler Herro
Report: Miami Heat make major decision regarding Kendrick Nunn’s future with team
- Updated: August 3, 2021
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat officially pulled the qualifying offer on guard Kendrick Nunn.
As a result, Nunn is now an unrestricted free agent.
The Miami Heat have pulled the qualifying offer on Kendrick Nunn, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021
Nunn had something of a storybook tenure with the Heat. He was acquired by the team as an undrafted free agent. He went on to have an incredible rookie campaign in which he averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
This past season, he averaged 14.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
While the Heat would surely love to retain Nunn in an ideal scenario, the team simply doesn’t have the money needed to pay him. The Heat recently traded for star guard Kyle Lowry and signed Duncan Robinson to a massive multi-year deal.
As for Nunn, he has established himself as a valuable player in the league and will surely earn a nice deal from another NBA team.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login