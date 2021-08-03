Report: Miami Heat make major decision regarding Kendrick Nunn’s future with team

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat officially pulled the qualifying offer on guard Kendrick Nunn.

As a result, Nunn is now an unrestricted free agent.

Nunn had something of a storybook tenure with the Heat. He was acquired by the team as an undrafted free agent. He went on to have an incredible rookie campaign in which he averaged 15.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

This past season, he averaged 14.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

While the Heat would surely love to retain Nunn in an ideal scenario, the team simply doesn’t have the money needed to pay him. The Heat recently traded for star guard Kyle Lowry and signed Duncan Robinson to a massive multi-year deal.

As for Nunn, he has established himself as a valuable player in the league and will surely earn a nice deal from another NBA team.