As a result of a strong preseason performance, 6-foot-6 shooting guard Max Strus has had his contract with the Miami Heat converted from an Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal worth the league minimum that guarantees a training camp invite, while a two-way deal means that the player would ordinarily spend the bulk of the season in the G League and not more than 45 days with their NBA team.

However, earlier this month, the Heat indicated that they wouldn’t be fielding a G League team this season. Beyond that, the NBA recently stated players on two-way contracts this season will be able to be active for up to 50 of their team’s 72 regular season games.

Strus, who saw action in two games for the Chicago Bulls last season, was signed to his original Heat deal on Nov. 30. Since then, he has shown a strong shooting touch from beyond the arc in the team’s two preseason contests.

Against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Monday, Strus scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists. From the field, he connected on 4-of-13 and 3-of-11 on his 3-point attempts.

On Friday night, Strus delivered an even stronger performance, hitting on 8-of-11 from the field and 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. He finished the night with 22 points and a pair of rebounds.

The Heat have developed a strong talent for molding raw players into solid contributors, with the hope being that Strus can aid the team at some point in the future.