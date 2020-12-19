- Report: Miami Heat convert Max Strus’ contract to two-way deal
- Report: NBA scout claims Jimmy Butler’s upside ‘can only go down’ in rest of career
- Former Kings center says Marvin Bagley can be better than Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo
- Anonymous scout raves about ‘athletic’ Duncan Robinson’s potential: ‘You can run offense through him’
- Erik Spoelstra dominates in latest GM survey as best coach, manager, motivator and more
- Dwyane Wade’s emphatic 5-word message about LaMelo Ball after his outing vs. Orlando Magic
- Report: Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers ‘current frontrunners’ in James Harden sweepstakes
- Report: Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson ‘major sticking point’ in potential trade for James Harden
- Micky Arison finishes with 2nd most votes among NBA personnel as best owner in league
- Report: There is ‘serious skepticism’ about James Harden’s potential fit with Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat convert Max Strus’ contract to two-way deal
- Updated: December 19, 2020
As a result of a strong preseason performance, 6-foot-6 shooting guard Max Strus has had his contract with the Miami Heat converted from an Exhibit 10 deal into a two-way contract.
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have converted the contract of guard/forward Max Strus to a two-way contract.
Here's why 👇 pic.twitter.com/jyiCjVoVT0
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 19, 2020
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal worth the league minimum that guarantees a training camp invite, while a two-way deal means that the player would ordinarily spend the bulk of the season in the G League and not more than 45 days with their NBA team.
However, earlier this month, the Heat indicated that they wouldn’t be fielding a G League team this season. Beyond that, the NBA recently stated players on two-way contracts this season will be able to be active for up to 50 of their team’s 72 regular season games.
Strus, who saw action in two games for the Chicago Bulls last season, was signed to his original Heat deal on Nov. 30. Since then, he has shown a strong shooting touch from beyond the arc in the team’s two preseason contests.
Against the New Orleans Pelicans this past Monday, Strus scored 11 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out four assists. From the field, he connected on 4-of-13 and 3-of-11 on his 3-point attempts.
On Friday night, Strus delivered an even stronger performance, hitting on 8-of-11 from the field and 6-of-8 from beyond the arc. He finished the night with 22 points and a pair of rebounds.
The Heat have developed a strong talent for molding raw players into solid contributors, with the hope being that Strus can aid the team at some point in the future.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login