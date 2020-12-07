 Report: Miami Heat decide not to field G League team this season - Heat Nation
Gabe Vincent Miami Heat

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat and their affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce will not be participating in this season’s version of the G League.

Due to the the newly introduced COVID-19 protocols, this 2020-21 G League season will likely be conducted in a bubble environment in Atlanta.

The team currently has guard Gabe Vincent on a two-way contract, while Paul Eboua, Breein Tyree, Max Strus and BJ Johnson will all compete for the final two-way roster spot.

Per two-way contract rules, the aforementioned players can only play 50 games with the Heat in the regular season.

The Heat are set to get their preseason underway against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 14 and will open the regular season with a road game against the Orlando Magic.

