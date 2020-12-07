According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat and their affiliate Sioux Falls Skyforce will not be participating in this season’s version of the G League.

Per source, Heat will not field G-League team this year. G-League is expected to field teams in a bubble in an Atlanta suburb. Heat will not participate. Heat's 2-way players (Vincent & likely either Eboua, Tyree, Strus or BJ Johnson) will stay with Heat, can play 50 games each — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 7, 2020

Due to the the newly introduced COVID-19 protocols, this 2020-21 G League season will likely be conducted in a bubble environment in Atlanta.

The team currently has guard Gabe Vincent on a two-way contract, while Paul Eboua, Breein Tyree, Max Strus and BJ Johnson will all compete for the final two-way roster spot.

Per two-way contract rules, the aforementioned players can only play 50 games with the Heat in the regular season.

The Heat are set to get their preseason underway against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 14 and will open the regular season with a road game against the Orlando Magic.