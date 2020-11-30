The Miami Heat announced that they have signed guard/forward Max Strus to a contract.

Strus spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

In two games with Chicago last season, Strus played three minutes per game. He averaged 2.5 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.

Strus began his college career at Lewis University before he transferred to DePaul University.

The 24-year-old spent two seasons at DePaul. In his senior year, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 37.4 minutes per game.

He shot 42.9 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from 3-point range during his senior season.

While the Heat did not announce the terms of the deal, Strus will likely be on a two-way contract this season, as Miami has already filled most of its NBA roster spots.