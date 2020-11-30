- Report: Miami Heat sign Max Strus to training camp deal
- Miami Heat rising star Tyler Herro favored to win 2 NBA awards next season
- Andre Iguodala predicts former Golden State Warriors teammate to win MVP
- Bam Adebayo must achieve one major goal to be paid full supermax contract
- Jae Crowder demands huge request from Miami Heat after bidding farewell
- Bam Adebayo makes epic announcement after he officially signs extension with Miami Heat
- Pat Riley speaks out on Bam Adebayo officially signing 5-year, max rookie contract
- Dwyane Wade recounts him and Jimmy Butler losing $50K to Rajon Rondo, other teammates while gambling
- Precious Achiuwa reveals he was ‘probably the biggest’ Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo fan last season
- Video: Donovan Mitchell fanboys over Bam Adebayo as star duo works out together
Report: Miami Heat sign Max Strus to training camp deal
- Updated: November 30, 2020
The Miami Heat announced that they have signed guard/forward Max Strus to a contract.
Strus spent last season with the Chicago Bulls and their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed guard/forward Max Strus.
More info on Strus – https://t.co/eFzHUqUsMY pic.twitter.com/Y5ciIW7nSH
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 30, 2020
In two games with Chicago last season, Strus played three minutes per game. He averaged 2.5 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.
Strus began his college career at Lewis University before he transferred to DePaul University.
The 24-year-old spent two seasons at DePaul. In his senior year, he averaged 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists in 37.4 minutes per game.
He shot 42.9 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from 3-point range during his senior season.
While the Heat did not announce the terms of the deal, Strus will likely be on a two-way contract this season, as Miami has already filled most of its NBA roster spots.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login