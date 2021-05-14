Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been winning a lot on the court as of late.

As it turns out, he’s winning off of it as well. Butler recently announced his latest brand partnership, and it’s with one of the most popular luxury watch brands in the world.

“TAG Heuer announced on Friday that basketball superstar Jimmy Butler joins their team as a brand ambassador for North America,” Roberta Naas of Forbes reported.

Since joining the Heat, Butler has done a lot of expand his notoriety and business portfolio. Late last year, he signed a substantial deal to become the new face of Chinese brand Li-Ning.

As for his partnership with TAG Heuer, the brand offered a compelling reason why Butler was the obvious choice.

“According to TAG Heuer, Butler was the perfect match for the brand because of his passion for action, performance, mental strength and precision,” Naas wrote. “As such, he embodies the brand’s ‘Don’t’ crack under pressure’ motto.”

While Butler is surely celebrating the new partnership, there is little doubt that he is mostly concerned with leading his Heat teammates on another deep playoff run.

The Heat will take the court next on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.