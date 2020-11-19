- Report: Jimmy Butler signs ‘significant’ shoe deal to become face of Li-Ning
- Updated: November 19, 2020
Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler is getting rewarded for his impeccable display during the NBA playoffs last season.
The veteran is set to become the current face of Chinese company Li-Ning.
BREAKING: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has agreed to a significant multi-year signature shoe deal with Li-Ning.
Butler will become the current face of the brand, which also has a lifetime deal with Heat icon @DwyaneWade. pic.twitter.com/V7Bq83lUb9
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) November 19, 2020
Butler, 31, continues to follow in the footsteps of Heat legend Dwyane Wade.
Wade, who played in the NBA for 16 years, represented Li-Ning for the last few years of his career. The three-time champion’s relationship with Li-Ning began in 2012.
Now, Butler is tasked with carrying the torch.
Last season, Butler led the Heat to the 2020 NBA Finals. Although the Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games, they put up an amazing fight.
Over the course of the postseason, Butler averaged 22.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest.
